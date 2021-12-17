Caves Springs declares Dec. 14 'Joshua Goodman Day,' in honor of 7-year-old's fight against cancer

On Tuesday, Dec.14, Mayor Noblett made the formal proclamation to officially make the day be a dedicated celebration to Joshua's fight against Leukemia.

CAVE SPRING, Va. — Dec. 14 is now 'Joshua Goodman Day' in Cave Springs to honor the 7-year-old's fight against cancer.

On Tuesday, Joshua Goodman was rewarded for his bravery in his fight against Leukemia with a trip to the zoo to see his favorite animal, the panda. With the help of the Make a Wish Foundation and a generous Northwest Arkansas sponsor, Joshua and his family will be going to visit the Memphis Zoo.

The City of Cave Springs Police Department, as well as friends and family, came out to cheer for Josh when he was given the news.