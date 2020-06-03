Casey’s withdraws plans to buy land from St. Scholastica for fifth store in Fort Smith

Casey’s, which had planned a fifth store in Fort Smith at 46th Street and Rogers Ave., decided to not buy the property after a legal challenge by adjacent landowners

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 1.6-acre land purchase that would have helped the Sisters of St. Scholastica raise needed funds has been canceled. Casey’s, which had planned a fifth store in Fort Smith at 46th Street and Rogers Ave., decided to not buy the property after a legal challenge by adjacent landowners.

Just hours before the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved amending city’s 2019 Unified Development Ordinance in regards to meeting notice requirements and the city’s Comprehensive Plan in a move directors thought might help the Sisters of St. Scholastica sell land for a Casey’s General Store, Casey’s decided to not buy the property.

The Board passed an ordinance in late 2018 to change the zoning on a 1.6-acre parcel of land at 46th Street and Rogers Avenue from RSD-2 (residential single-family duplex low/medium) to C-2 (commercial light). The change was needed in order for Casey’s General Store to purchase the land from St. Scholastica Monastery in order to locate their fifth store in Fort Smith.

Residents in the area and lawyer John Alford appealed the board decision of the zoning change in January 2019. They said the city did not give them adequate notice about meetings by the board and the planning commission regarding the change. On Dec. 27, Circuit Judge Gunner Delay agreed with the residents and blocked the zoning change.