Carvana expands vehicle delivery service to Fayetteville, Fort Smith

Phoenix-based online vehicle dealership Carvana announced Wednesday (Sept. 15) the launch of as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery service in Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Customers can purchase or sell their vehicle using the company’s e-commerce platform. Those looking to sell or trade-in a vehicle can enter their VIN or license plate number on its website, answer some questions and Carvana will pick up the vehicle and bring a check as soon as the next day, according to a news release.

The company’s website offers a 360-degree virtual tour of its vehicles. It has more than 45,000 used vehicles for sale, the release shows. It also offers auto financing and a loan calculator on its website. Vehicle delivery can be scheduled as soon as the next day. Carvana vehicles have passed a 150-point inspection and have never been in a reported accident have no frame damage, according to the release. Vehicles come with a seven-day return policy.