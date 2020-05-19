Green Forest man drowns in Carroll County, crews still searching for his brother

One man is dead, and crews are still searching for his brother after the pair were swept away in a creek in Carroll County.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead, and crews are still searching for his brother after the pair were swept away by strong waters in a creek in Carroll County.

On Sunday (May 17) at around 6:00 p.m., Carroll County Dispatch received a call about a possible drowning at the low water bridge on County Road 818. Deputies and emergency crews were dispatched to the area.

Reports stated that two brothers were at the location getting ready to leave. One of the brothers, Sher Soe, 22, of Green Forest, told friends he was going to let the water sweep him away and ride the current down the creek. Witnesses at the scene said Sheer walked out and the water swept him off his feet, causing him to be pulled into the rushing creek.

Waeh Soe, 27, also of Green Forest, witnessed his brother being swept under and jumped into the water, in an attempt to rescue him. This caused Waeh to also be taken under by the current.

A third person, Jose Camaocho, witnessed the incident and tried to assist the two brothers. He was able to escape the rushing waters and return to shore.

The body of Sher Soe was recovered downstream, a short time later. Sher Soe was pronounced deceased at the scene by a coroner.