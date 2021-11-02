Carl Norris named new Harbor House, Inc CEO

Carl Norris was named the new CEO on January 28, 2021. He replaces Jimmie Wooding.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Harbor House, Inc (HHI), a Fort Smith-based nonprofit behavioral health agency focused on treating addiction, has a new chief executive officer (CEO).

Carl Norris was named the new CEO on January 28, 2021. He replaces Jimmie Wooding.

Norris has served as a consultant for HHI's Board of Directors since 2018.

A Fort Smith native since 1985, Norris says he is excited to lead a company that has played a monumental role in the substance abuse field in the River Valley area and across the state.

HHI has offered residential and outpatient substance abuse treatment to the citizens of Arkansas for over 50 years. They provide re-entry rehabilitative services, diversion sentencing, and mental health counseling at 14 sites across Arkansas.