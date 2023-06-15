Dump truck went over bridge into Beaver Lake, driver rescued by passing boat

x
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington Co. Sheriff's Office stated that a dump truck went over a bridge and into the water on Blue Springs Road on Thursday. 

Water rescue was reportedly deployed to the area, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials say the driver was able to get out of the truck and was picked up by a passing boat. There is no official word on what caused the crash or if the driver was injured.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

