Supply chain issues cause car part shortage

The auto part supply chain is seeing issues causing parts to be unavailable for local mechanics and body shops.

ARKANSAS, USA — We’ve seen lots of supply chain issues since the onset of this pandemic but one you may have not thought of unless you’ve experienced it firsthand is the wait time to get in car parts.

“Some things we’re accustomed to getting as soon as overnight sometimes could take weeks or even months,” John Harrison said.

Tanksley’s Body Shop in Springdale says it’s been hit or miss. Owner, John Harrison says frequently they’ll be able to get most of the parts in except small parts that they need to build out the car.

Harrison says sometimes they’ll be told those parts are unavailable. He says not only are the manufacturers not able to produce the number of necessary parts but it trickles down to the driver shortage and warehouses not having enough staff.

“I’ve had two major suppliers tell me they’ve never seen their warehouses that sparse,” said Harrison.

If you get into a wreck and need new parts, expect it to quite a while to get your car fixed. Harrison says they’ll order the parts they know they need but it takes longer when taking apart and reassembling the vehicle and discovering they need more parts.

“Sometimes you are sitting on these things twice as long, three times as long as what it would normally take and in some cases, we’ve got some repairs that have been out here 2 months waiting on parts that are unavailable,” said Harrison.

Harrison says he heard it’s going to get worse before it gets better but he hopes for his body shop and his customers that’s not the case.

“We’re kind of between a rock and a hard place in as we do our work as fast and as good as we can possibly do and provide a good repair but if we can’t produce it and get it back to the consumer, customers have to understand where we are on that,” said Harrison.