FORT SMITH, Ark. — An elderly woman is slightly injured after the car she was driving ran into a tree in Fort Smith.

This happened around 4 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cliff Drive.

Police on the scene say she didn't make the curve and ran into a row of trees.

The woman was transported to a Fort Smith hospital for observation.