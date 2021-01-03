x
Vehicle crashes into Siloam Springs intermediate school, 3 people hospitalized

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A vehicle has crashed into Siloam Springs Intermediate School this evening (Feb. 28) sending three people to the hospital.

According to Superintendent, Jody Wiggins, the car crashed into the side of the gym. He says this is about 40 feet from a previous accident that took place in January.

Three people who were in the vehicle were transported to Northwest Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

N Mt. Olive St. is currently blocked by police due to the accident.

The superintendent said they will have school in the building tomorrow but will keep students out of the gym until it is inspected by a structural engineer.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

