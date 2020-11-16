x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Car hits power pole, runs into house in Fort Smith

The vehicle was traveling on Spradling Avenue Monday morning when it hit the pole and slammed into a house on the corner of N 50th Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Cadillac struck a power line and crashed into a nearby home in Fort Smith Monday (Nov. 16) morning. 

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Spradling Avenue when it hit the pole and slammed into a house on N 50th Street. 

According to an officer at the scene, the Cadillac made a complete stop at a 4-way intersection near the home. An SUV failed to stop at the same intersection, hitting the Cadillac and knocking it into the power line and home. 

The powerline was left dangling, and the house the car slammed into was damaged. 

Car slams into Fort Smith home, power line

1 / 4
KFSM

The officer at the scene told 5NEWS there were no severe injures due to the crash. 

There are currently no power outages listed in Fort Smith from OG&E, but 5NEWS will continue to update this status. 

RELATED: 74-year-old Green Forest woman killed in Carroll County after being struck by vehicle

RELATED: 2 people hospitalized after tanker truck crashes on I-49