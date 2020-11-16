Car hits power pole, runs into house in Fort Smith

The vehicle was traveling on Spradling Avenue Monday morning when it hit the pole and slammed into a house on the corner of N 50th Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Cadillac struck a power line and crashed into a nearby home in Fort Smith Monday (Nov. 16) morning.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Spradling Avenue when it hit the pole and slammed into a house on N 50th Street.

According to an officer at the scene, the Cadillac made a complete stop at a 4-way intersection near the home. An SUV failed to stop at the same intersection, hitting the Cadillac and knocking it into the power line and home.

The powerline was left dangling, and the house the car slammed into was damaged.

The officer at the scene told 5NEWS there were no severe injures due to the crash.