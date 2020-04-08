Car crashes into Cameron home, homeowner watching T.V. in recliner hit

A car crashed into a home in Cameron, Okla. Tuesday, hitting exactly where a man was sitting in a recliner watching T.V.

It's unclear at this time what caused the driver of the SUV to crash into the house in LeFlore County on Highway 112.

The home belongs to Bud and Linda Thompson.

Linda was at work at the time of the crash, but Bud was sitting in a recliner watching television exactly where the vehicle hit the home.