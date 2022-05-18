Car crashes into building in Fort Smith

According to police, a car crashed into a building in Fort Smith and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Fort Smith.

According to Fort Smith Police, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.



Police do not believe anyone else was injured.



Emergency crews and firefighters were originally called to the scene but did not stay long since only one person was transported.

police are investigating to learn more details on what happened.

