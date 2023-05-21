CAPES submits third voter referendum against LEARNS Act to AG Griffin's office

A third referendum against the LEARNS Act has been submitted to AG Time Griffin's office by CAPES after the last two were rejected.

ARKANSAS, USA — Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) announced they have submitted a third voter referendum for the LEARNS Act to Attorney General (AG) Tim Griffin's office on Friday, May 19.

This comes after the second voter referendum was denied by AG Griffin due to it being "misleading" and "insufficient."

CAPES is against the LEARNS Act saying it will be detrimental to public education in the state. CAPES wants to put the Act on the November 2024 ballot to allow people to vote on it.

"The LEARNS Act carries significant implications for the future of education and communities in Arkansas, and it is vital the citizens of Arkansas have the opportunity to voice their opinions on this matter," said CAPES.

On Monday, April 24, AG Griffin rejected the first referendum aimed at overturning the LEARNS Act stating that he believes that it's "misleading" and "insufficient."

On Thursday, May 11, Griffin said the second ballot title was rejected for four reasons: Missing summaries, insufficient summaries, continuing problems and illegible fonts.

CAPES says they have ensured that this third voter referendum meets the expectations that the first and second ones did not. They met with Attorney General Tim Griffin, Deputy Attorney General, Ryan Owsley, and Attorney Walt Paulson on May 16 to make sure the expectations were followed.

