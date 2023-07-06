CAPES starts collecting signatures to stop LEARNS Act

CAPES got their first signatures on Friday, June 9.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) announced via Twitter on Friday, June 9, that they have now begun their signature-collecting campaign as they strive to stop the LEARNS Act.

CAPES is against the Act saying it will be "detrimental to public education in the state" and are wanting to put it on the November 2024 ballot for people to vote on.

The referendum is one step closer to being on the November 2024 ballot after attorney general Tim Griffin approved the referendum on Monday.

"CAPES achieved a significant milestone on Friday, June 9, by collecting its first signature, officially launching the signature gathering campaign." said the Twitter post. CAPES continued by saying this "marks the beginning of a historic movement in the state of Arkansas."

CAPES must collect 55,000 signatures from 50 Arkansas Counties for the petition to go on the November ballot. Their goal is 90,000, but they say they are expecting even more legal challenges.

