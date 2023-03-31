Canoo reports less losses in fourth quarter as cash remains tight

The company on Thursday afternoon reported losses of $80.2 million, less than the $138.1 million loss it posted in the same quarter the previous year.

ARKANSAS, USA — Electric vehicle maker Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), which is moving its headquarters to Bentonville, narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter while cash remained tight.

The company on Thursday afternoon reported losses of $80.2 million, less than the $138.1 million loss it posted in the same quarter the previous year. On a per-share basis, the loss came to 25 cents.

For the full year, Canoo's losses widened from $356.8 million to $487.7 million. The company warned investors in the first quarter that its financial situation had created substantial doubts about whether it could stay in business.

