Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo expands partnership with DOD

PRYOR, Oklahoma — Canoo Inc. announced that the electric vehicle maker has expanded its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop advanced battery technologies that can be used on operational military platforms.

The company said the technology will "set the stage for standardization of energy-dense lithium batteries for the U.S. Navy."

The announcement comes after the DOD's Defense Innovation Unit, or DIU, began testing Canoo's battery technology in February 2023, Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) said in a news release.

