Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Logan County man

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — A candlelight vigil will be held today (Oct. 23) for a man that has been missing from Logan County since June 2021.

47-year-old James Valdez also known as "Jamie" went missing on June 10 after driving off after having an argument with family at a home in Booneville.

Ten days later, Valdez's vehicle was found in Sugar Grove with the words "help me, he is near" written on the back window. His vehicle's keys were missing and the driver's seat was also adjusted and pulled forward, according to police.

The candlelight vigil will be held in downtown Booneville at 5 p.m. behind the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store located at 70 E Main St.

