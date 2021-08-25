Candlelight vigil held for missing Bella Vista woman

The vigil is being held in hope of lighting the way home for Barbara Doyle, who has been missing since Thursday, August 12.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Family and Friends of Barbara Doyle, 76, will be holding a candlelight vigil Wednesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at St. Bernard Church in Bella Vista.

Barbara Doyle was admitted to Brookfield Assisted Living at 11 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 12) and has been missing since 3 p.m. the same day. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey T-shirt-like sweater with black glasses that can hang around her neck.

A private donor has now set up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe recovery of Barbara. The reward fund expires on Sept. 12, 2021.