Michigan police investigate incident at Camp Lord Willing in Monroe Township

MONROE, Michigan — Dozens of law enforcement personnel are at Camp Lord Willing, an RV park and campground site in Monroe Township, and the entrance to the site is closed.

Authorities have not confirmed what activity is taking place at the site in the 1600 block of Stumpmier Road as of early Thursday morning. Crews have been at the campground since late Wednesday night.

The focus seems to be around a car that appears to be off the roadway and somewhat into a body of water at the campground. Investigators are out measuring and taking pictures.

Just after 5 a.m., the Michigan State Police forensics lab arrived on scene and parked near a pond where a vehicle is partially submerged. A truck with the Walbridge Group logo, a construction engineering company based out of Detroit, on its side just left the campground around 5:25 a.m.

A camera was up on a tripod near the entrance of the RV park and officers were taking pictures near the car. Officers also were seen taking items from the car.

When WTOL 11 crews first arrived on scene shortly after midnight, a heavy police presence from multiple different agencies was visible, as they assisted with some sort of search on foot. In addition to state police, Monroe County Sheriff personnel, Monroe police and Dundee police were all out at the RV park. A police drone was in the air and K-9s were also part of the search. Police could be seen walking around with their rifles out.

The campground's website says it is open year-round and there is a lake onsite. The campground, northwest of Monroe, is open to the public and is home to long-term and short-term RV camping, with 100 large, full-service lots. Camp Lord Willing has been in operation since 1958.

