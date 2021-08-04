Cameron Public Schools announce first day of school delay

The school district's 'Meet-the-Teacher' event will take place as originally scheduled.

CAMERON, Oklahoma — The Cameron Public School District (CPSD) announced on Wednesday (Aug. 4) that the first day of school will be delayed.

"Due to unforeseen problems, our administration has made the decision to push our first day of school back to Monday (Aug. 9)," the CPSD posted.

The school district's 'Meet-the-Teacher' event will take place as originally scheduled.

The CPSD says everyone will meet in the cafeteria from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The archery meeting scheduled for 5:00 p.m. will be held in the cafeteria instead of the gym.