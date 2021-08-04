x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cameron Public Schools announce first day of school delay

The school district's 'Meet-the-Teacher' event will take place as originally scheduled.
Credit: KFSM

CAMERON, Oklahoma — The Cameron Public School District (CPSD) announced on Wednesday (Aug. 4) that the first day of school will be delayed.

"Due to unforeseen problems, our administration has made the decision to push our first day of school back to Monday (Aug. 9)," the CPSD posted.

The school district's 'Meet-the-Teacher' event will take place as originally scheduled.

The CPSD says everyone will meet in the cafeteria from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The archery meeting scheduled for 5:00 p.m. will be held in the cafeteria instead of the gym.

Due to the current spread of COVID-19, the school district is asking that only students and parents come to 'Meet-the-Teacher' to limit the amount of exposure and that everyone wear masks.

RELATED: Fayetteville Asking Governor to Allow Cities to Issue mask Mandate

RELATED: Parents file lawsuit challenging Arkansas ban on mask mandates

WATCH: Fayetteville City Council discuss mask mandates ahead of Arkansas Legislature's special session