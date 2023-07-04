Call for artists in Siloam Springs

The deadline for submissions is April 28 at 5 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Main Streets Siloam Springs (MSSS) is inviting artists to help celebrate and help promote the Downtown Then & Now Project by submitting 2D or 3D proposals.

MSSS says the purpose of this project is to highlight user engagement with the historic buildings registered in the Main Street Siloam Springs Historic Building Registry and the Then & Now online tool.

According to its website, "this is an initiative of the organization to identify, document, and preserve historic buildings located in the downtown area. With this art, Siloam Springs aims to gain increasing attention as the arts continue to develop and enrich the town. "

MSSS plans to install the artwork in a prominent location in the downtown area for a maximum of 3 years with high visibility and foot traffic.

Eligibility:

• Must be an experienced visual artist

• Must be 18 years of age or older

• Main Street Siloam Springs staff and volunteers are ineligible

Criteria

1. Concept and Design: The proposal should be original, creative, and visually engaging. The artwork should reflect the Downtown Then & Now Project and considers ways to creatively and meaningfully engage the community by leading them to the Downtown Then & Now website.

2. Feasibility: The proposal should be feasible within the budget and timeframe. The artist should demonstrate the ability to complete the project on time and within budget.

3. Experience and Qualifications: The artist should have experience and be able to demonstrate their ability to design, fabricate, and install artwork in a public space.

4. Local Connection: The artist’s proposal should demonstrate a connection to the Siloam Springs community and the historic downtown area and consider ways to creatively engage broad appeal and diverse audiences.

5. Durability: The artwork is considered safe and low-maintenance and adaptable to the changing seasons.

6. A QR code pointing the public to the Then & Now website will need to be incorporated into the artwork as a requirement of the project.

Requirements:

1. Artist Statement: A brief statement describing the artist’s background, experience, and interest in the project.

2. Project Proposal: A detailed proposal outlining the concept, design, materials, and installation of the artwork. The proposal should include sketches, renderings, or other visual aids.

3. Budget: A detailed budget outlining the costs associated with the design, fabrication,

and installation of the artwork.

4. Timeline: A timeline outlining the proposed schedule for the project, including design, fabrication, and installation.

5. Artist Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV): A current resume or CV highlighting the artist’s experience, qualifications, and previous public art installations if any.

6. Work Samples: One-page listing of each work sample.

Provide a brief description and budget for each work sample.

Indicate which team member(s) played a role in the project, and describe the role

Provide up to 5 separate digital images of your recent and relevant projects; each image file should not exceed 1 MB. Applicants are limited to 5 images maximum (Do not include multiple images in one file).

Save all images as standard JPEG and label each with the applicant’s full name and number in a sequence corresponding with a list of work samples.

Schedule

● April 3: RFP announced

● April 21: Deadline for Questions and Clarifications

● April 28: Proposals must be submitted by 5:00 pm CST (a confirmation email will be sent to applicants once materials are received)

● May 9 (tentative): Committee review

● May 16: Announcement of Selected Artist

● July 14: Design Development and Fabrication

● Sept. 15: Installation of Artwork

● Sept. 29: Project Completion

The budget for this project is a total of $6,000. This budget includes design, fabrication, installation and artist fee. The artist fee is 20% of the entire project budget, $1200.

The proposals should be emailed to info@mainstreetsiloam.org by April 28, 2023, at 5 p.m. For further questions, you can email the Main Streets Siloam Springs Office at info@mainstreetsiloamsprings.org by April 21, 2023. Emails will be answered within 24 hours.

📢CALL FOR ARTISTS!📢 Historic Building Registry Project Downtown Then & Now Artwork Creation and Promotion Artwork Main... Posted by Main Street Siloam Springs on Friday, April 7, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device