Cabot police searching for 14-year-old, last seen on Lassiter Lane

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for 14-year-old Semaj O'Neal.

He was last seen on Friday, May 13, leaving his home on Lassiter Lane in Cabot.

O'Neal was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with a logo print on the front and long pants. He left the home carrying what appeared to be a plastic bag, containing clothes.

He is said to be around 6 feet tall and weigh 125-130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.