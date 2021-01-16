Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call

By the busload and planeload, National Guard troops are pouring into the nation’s capital.

By the busload and planeload, National Guard troops are pouring into the nation’s capital as governors answer the urgent pleas of U.S. defense officials for more troops to safeguard Washington, even as they keep anxious eyes on possible violent protests in their own states.

Military leaders spent chunks of Thursday evening and Friday calling states in an unprecedented appeal for more National Guard to help lock down much of the city in the days before the inauguration.