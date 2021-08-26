Butterfield Trail Village to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

The new policy will also require all employees to maintain the status of “fully vaccinated”, including receiving booster shots or additional vaccines.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Assisted living facility Butterfield Trail Village will now require all full-time and part-time employees who work for the organization to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccine requirement will go into effect on Nov. 1, 2021.

The organization says staff have received official written notice of the new policy and will have ample time to receive vaccinations at work or with the healthcare provider of their choice to meet the stated deadline.

The new policy will also require all Butterfield employees to maintain the status of “fully vaccinated”, including receiving booster shots or additional vaccines as recommended by the Center for Disease Control.

Butterfield Trail Village is home to around 400 people, with most residing in a private independent living setting. Additional campus locations are dedicated to providing senior living, memory care or long-term nursing support for those who require focused medical attention.

Chief Executive Officer Quintin Trammell said, “We feel an enormous sense of responsibility to do all we can to protect the health and safety of every one of our residents and staff members. Many who live at Butterfield have underlying medical conditions, and we know a fully vaccinated staff is the best possible defense we have to fight the COVID-19 virus and its variants within our own walls.”

“We have been closely observing recent trends in both the healthcare and senior living industries, while reviewing recommendations from state and national public health authorities on a daily basis. It is clear to Butterfield leadership that a fully vaccinated team is the best way to maintain a safe, productive workplace during and beyond the pandemic,” said Tyler Masters, director of human resources.