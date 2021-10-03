Fayetteville couple sew over 20 quilts for locals transitioning from homelessness

A Fayetteville couple's project has turned into an act of kindness for those transitioning from homelessness in the community.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A couple living at Butterfield Trail Village, a retirement community in Fayetteville, Ark., have spent their time sewing quilts for locals transitioning out of homelessness.

Ardith and Richard Wharry are known around Butterfield Trail Village for their generous hearts and projects that support others.

This week, the couple unveiled 21 handmade quilts created by Ardith with Richard's assistance.

The quilts are being donated to residents of the New Beginnings Bridge Housing Community in Fayetteville. The organization is a bridge housing community striving to end homelessness in Northwest Arkansas.

20 people who have experienced long-term homelessness or have faced barriers regaining housing will receive a quilt for their new homes. The couple made 21 quilts so that all the recipients will have the opportunity to choose a favorite from more than one option.