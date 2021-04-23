x
The Buttered Biscuit to open its fourth location in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Buttered Biscuit will be opening its fourth location in Fayetteville this upcoming fall.

The Buttered Biscuit provides a breakfast menu with many items that source from local farmers while offering gluten-free and dairy-free options.

The location will be offering the chain's first drive-thru for customer's on the go. 

The Buttered Biscuit will be located at 1754 North College Avenue, Fayetteville AR 72703, and will be open 7 days a week.

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

“We are so thrilled to finally find a spot to bring our made from scratch breakfast to our Fayetteville neighbors. We have been trying to find a location that fits our needs for the last 3 years, so it is incredible to see these dreams come to life”.  Anna Russell says.

