Butterball investing $8.7 million in two Arkansas processing facilities

The expansion includes a $4.7 million investment in Ozark, creating 160 jobs, and a $4 million investment in Huntsville, where it will create 200 new jobs.

OZARK, Ark. — North Carolina-based turkey producer Butterball announced Wednesday (Jan. 13) an $8.7 million, three-year investment in two of the company’s processing facilities in Arkansas.

The expansion includes a $4.7 million investment in Ozark, where the company will create 160 jobs, and a $4 million investment in Huntsville, where it will create 200 new jobs.

“Having been a longstanding employer in Arkansas through our feed mills, turkey growing operations and production facilities, Butterball appreciates the continued support from the state of Arkansas as we look to expand some of our processing operations at our Huntsville and Ozark, Arkansas facilities,” Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain said in a statement. “We are proud to continue to be vital contributors to and key supporters of the local communities in which we operate and we’re grateful for the hardworking people of Arkansas.”

Butterball is the largest turkey products producer in the U.S., producing more than 1 billion pounds of turkey annual. The company’s Huntsville facility produces prepackaged fresh, frozen and cooked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and roasts and prepackaged bone-in tray pack turkey products. At the Ozark facility, Butterball produces pre-packaged fresh and frozen whole turkeys. Butterball has a third processing facility in Jonesboro and feed mills in Yellville and Alix (Franklin County).