Businesses step up to help those impacted by possible Springdale tornado

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several businesses are showing their support for the Springdale community following the possible tornado.

Tyson Foods says it is assessing the needs of the community to best support those impacted by this morning's storms.

"Springdale is home to Tyson Foods and we are actively working to assess the needs of the community so we can best support those impacted by this morning’s storms. We’re collaborating with local officials and non-profit organizations so we can direct our resources – product donations, financial assistance, and volunteer efforts— where they are needed most. We’re grateful for local first responders and the critical role they have played in helping the Springdale community during this difficult time."

The Jones Center in Springdale opened its doors to those impacted by the storms, offering hot coffee, bottled water and shelter.

The Springdale Chamber of Commerce released the following statement:

"As our community begins the process of restoration after last night's storm, I wanted to update our members on how the Chamber is partnering to assist.

Our staff is currently reaching out to businesses potentially in the storm's path to identify any needs we can assist with. If you are aware of a Springdale business damaged by the storm, please contact the Chamber at 479-872-2222 .

Our office is also fielding calls from our partners in the community to compile a list of organizations providing personal assistance. If you are aware of businesses or organizations providing personal assistance, please let the Chamber know by calling 479-872-2222 .



At the present time, we are aware of these assistance providers:

• The Jones Center is providing shelter, water, coffee and doughnuts to residents in need;

• The Springdale School District's Tree House Pantry (802 W. Allen) will be providing food bags of affected families now through the end of the week during the hours of 8 a.m.- 4 p.m . Families can also call the Springdale School District's HelpLine at 479-409-5031 to speak with a counselor or social worker;

• Cross Church's Compassion Center and Feed the 479 (3157 W. Sunset) is open for residents with food or clothing needs (Phone: 479-717-5662 );

• First United Methodist Church ( 206 W. Johnson Ave. ) and its Bread of Life mission is providing assistance to impacted residents. Call ( 479-751-4610 ) or email wbohn@firstchurchspringdale.org for more information. The church will be hosting a Community Supper tonight at its main campus for impacted residents from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m .

Please feel free to call our office ( 479-872-2222 ) with any news of need or of assistance being provided so we can do all we can to help those in our community hurt by this storm."

