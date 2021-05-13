Businesses respond to revised CDC mask update

NWA business owners are expecting more people to come to their locations now that the CDC has eased indoor mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

Northwest Arkansas business owners are expecting more people to come to their locations now that the CDC has eased indoor mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

Aaron Schauer, the owner of The Piano Bar on Dickson Street, says today is a great day to show the progress we have made through the pandemic.

“The science now says so, if you are fully vaccinated, please come out and support your local businesses because it’s been a long time since we have been able to operate freely,” says Schauer.

Fayetteville and Rogers still have their citywide mask ordinances, but both cities will soon be reconvening during their upcoming city council meetings.

The Grove in Lowell made a special toast during their live music show tonight, marking what they say is a milestone in the pandemic.

“We get lonely if there is no one here, so having more people come out is more fun, we have a better time and the customers have a better time,” says Collin Adams, The Groves general manager.