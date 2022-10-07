Burn bans in place across Arkansas

Counties across the state have issued burn bans due to the dry conditions.

ARKANSAS, USA — The River Valley, Northwest Arkansas as well as parts of the state have been getting hit pretty hard with extreme heat the past couple of weeks, causing dry conditions.

Counties across Arkansas have issued burn bans due to the scorching hot temperatures and dry areas.

Here is a list of impacted counties in our viewing area:

Franklin

Logan

Madison

Johnson

Crawford

If your county has issued a burn ban, you are warned not to do any outdoor burning. This includes things such as campfires or bonfires.

The burn bans also apply to outdoor burning of trash, debris, brush and all other materials. Officials say lawns, fields and wooded areas are exceptionally dry.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on when these bans will be lifted.

