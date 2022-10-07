Burn bans in place across Arkansas

Counties across the state have issued burn bans due to the dry conditions.

ARKANSAS, USA — The River Valley, Northwest Arkansas as well as other parts of the state have been getting hit pretty hard with extreme heat the past couple of weeks, causing dry conditions.

Counties across Arkansas have issued burn bans due to the scorching hot temperatures and dry areas.

Here is a list of impacted counties in our viewing area:

Carroll

Crawford

Franklin

Johnson

Logan

Madison

Sebastian

Yell

Washington

In Oklahoma, LeFlore County is under a burn ban at this time.

If your county has issued a burn ban, you are warned not to do any outdoor burning. This includes things such as campfires or bonfires.

The burn bans also apply to the outdoor burning of trash, debris, brush and all other materials. Officials say lawns, fields and wooded areas are exceptionally dry.

In Sebastian County, those who violate the ban could face a $25-$100 fine.

