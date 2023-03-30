x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Burn ban issued in Siloam Springs

The ban will expire on Saturday, April 1 at 8 a.m., officials say.

More Videos

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A burn ban is in effect for Siloam Springs residents.

According to the Siloam Springs Fire Department, the Fire Marshal issued a city-wide burn ban on Thursday, March 30. 

During the burn ban, no outdoor and open burning will be permitted. 

Officials say the ban is set to expire on Saturday, April 1 at 8 a.m.

Violations of a burn ban are considered a Class A misdemeanor and are enforceable by law enforcement and fire officials.

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out