Burn ban issued in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A burn ban is in effect for Siloam Springs residents.

According to the Siloam Springs Fire Department, the Fire Marshal issued a city-wide burn ban on Thursday, March 30.

During the burn ban, no outdoor and open burning will be permitted.

Officials say the ban is set to expire on Saturday, April 1 at 8 a.m.

Violations of a burn ban are considered a Class A misdemeanor and are enforceable by law enforcement and fire officials.

