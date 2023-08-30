Department of Agriculture issues burn bans in Arkansas

The Department of Agriculture has issued a burn ban for several other counties as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has issued a burn ban for Johnson County as of Aug. 30.

According to the department's wildfire danger map, all of 5COUNTRY is also under moderate danger of wildfire.

Residents of Johnson County are asked not to engage in activities that involve an open flame like fireworks, campfires, or trash burning.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device