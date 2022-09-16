Burn ban enforced in Sebastian County

County Judge David Hudson has enforced an ordinance banning the outdoor burning of materials such as trash and debris.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Judge David Hudson issued a burn ban for residents in Sebastian County on Friday, Sept. 16.

The enforced burn ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash, debris and all other materials during extremely dry conditions.

Judge Hudson stated that the burn ban is in place to protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Sebastian County until dry conditions improve.

Lawns, fields and wooded areas are "exceptionally dry" and the flash point for outdoor fires is unusually low, according to the judge's release. Without any significant rain, conditions will continue to dry out vegetation that could cause fires to spread more quickly.

According to Judge Hudson's press release, those who violate the restriction will be prosecuted in compliance with the County Ordinance and will be subject to a fine ranging from $25-$300.

