Burn ban issued in Crawford County

County Judge Dennis Gilstrap has enforced an ordinance banning the outdoor burning of materials such as trash and debris.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Judge Dennis Gilstrap issued a burn ban for residents in Crawford County on Sunday, Sept. 25.

According to Crawford County Emergency Management, the enforced burn ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash, debris and all other materials during extremely dry conditions.

Judge Gilstrap says that the burn ban is in place to protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Crawford County until dry conditions improve.

Lawns, fields and wooded areas are "exceptionally dry" and the flash point for outdoor fires is unusually low and the burn ban will stay in effect until sufficient rain has reduced the fire hazard and the windy conditions have subsided, according to the Crawford County EMS.

