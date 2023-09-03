Bunny Breakfast event to be held for foster and adoptive families in Fort Smith

The Call is a non-profit organization that mobilizes local churches to serve local children and youth in foster care.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Call is hosting a Bunny Breakfast event at the Riverfront Park in Fort Smith for foster and adoptive families on Saturday, April 1.

According to its website, The Call's vision is "to have no waiting children in foster care in Arkansas." Their mission, "is to educate, equip and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and a hope for children in foster care in Arkansas."

The Bunny Breakfast will be serving pancakes and host a variety of fun activities.

There will be crafts, storytime, a sing-a-long, and a photo booth with the Easter bunny.

Tickets are $10 and capped at $40 for families of 5 or more. There is also an opportunity to sponsor a foster or adoptive family. With a $40 donation, you can help a family attend this event.

