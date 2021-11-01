Building permit values up more than 20% in Fort Smith metro through October

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Building activity in the Fort Smith metro area exploded in October with permitted values up almost 250% from October 2020. The area’s three biggest cities reported $38.48 million in October building permit values, up 245.9% from the $11.125 million in October 2020.
Year-to-date the region is reporting values that are 20.5% higher than through October 2020. Through the end of October, the region has reported a total permit value of $285.68 million compared to $237.05 million reported through the end of October last year.
The three cities ended 2020 with $264.757 million in permitted building activity, a 9.5% increase over the $241.741 million in 2019. The gain came mostly from Fort Smith, as Van Buren and Greenwood showed drops in their building numbers from 2019.
