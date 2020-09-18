x
Building permit values up almost 39% in the Fort Smith metro

Fort Smith issued 175 permits in August with a value of $20.41 million, which comes in a little lower than August 2019.
FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith area building activity in 2020 continues to surpass 2019. 

Through August, permitted building activity in the region is up 38.5% over the first eight months of 2019.

Building permits issued in Fort Smith, Van Buren and Greenwood in August had a combined value of $21.85 million, a 23% increase from July’s combined $17.75 million. 

The region’s August total was a 22.29% decrease from the $28.12 million in permitted activity in August 2019.

Year to date, though, the region looks good. 

For the first eight months, there has been $188.71 million in permitted activity, a 38.47% increase from the $136.38 million during the same time period in 2019.

To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

