Building permit values up almost 39% in the Fort Smith metro

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith area building activity in 2020 continues to surpass 2019.
Through August, permitted building activity in the region is up 38.5% over the first eight months of 2019.
Building permits issued in Fort Smith, Van Buren and Greenwood in August had a combined value of $21.85 million, a 23% increase from July’s combined $17.75 million.
The region’s August total was a 22.29% decrease from the $28.12 million in permitted activity in August 2019.
Year to date, though, the region looks good.
For the first eight months, there has been $188.71 million in permitted activity, a 38.47% increase from the $136.38 million during the same time period in 2019.
To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.
Watch: Fort Smith Woman to be Featured on Lay's Bags