The tornado swept away many people's belongings— and after one Benton family found a 'beary' special toy they have been working to reunite it with its owner.

BENTON, Ark. — The tornado that hit in March left lives and memories scattered across many neighborhoods in Central Arkansas— many have just looking for where their things went.

Some people like Shelby Huddleston, have also been searching – for the owner of what they've found.

"We watched it form, and then we heard all, you know, it was hitting Little Rock," Huddleston described.

Huddleston lives in Benton, but her family had been helping clean up in West Little Rock. One day, a family member brought home a Build-a-Bear for her son, Austin.

She immediately knew that they had to find the owners.

"I'm not for sure where he was exactly," she added.

"He was in the tornado," Austin replied.

They don't know anything about the bear, but they do know that it's wearing a military-style uniform, and when you press its hand, it plays a recording of a man saying, "I love you."

The bear also has a nametag saying that its name is Kevin.

Huddleston didn't know where to turn, so she posted on Facebook. Shares led to comments, many of which were asking her to contact Build-a-Bear directly.

We were there for her call.

An employee told her to bring the bear to their location at the Park Plaza Mall, and employees would help find the right owners.

Huddleston said she plans on doing that as soon as possible because she knows someone's missing a friend, and it's a chance to teach Austin to do the right thing.

"What we're teaching my son right now, treat others how you want to be treated, and if it's not yours try to find the owner," she said. "Especially, like I said, a tragic event like this, everyone could use the positivity right now."