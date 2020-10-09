Buffalo National River staff found significant damage to Fitton Cave from vandalism

Someone forced their way into a secure entrance of the cave and damaged, vandalized and removed many cave formations, such as stalagmites and draperies.

HARRISON, Ark. — In August, Buffalo National River staff discovered significant damage at Fitton Cave at the Buffalo National River in Newton County.

The Fitton Cave system is one of the largest in Arkansas and holds a variety of rare cave formations and is the second most biologically diverse cave in the state.

Someone forced their way into a secure entrance of the cave and damaged, vandalized and removed many cave formations, such as stalagmites and draperies.

These acts destroyed vital pieces of the shared natural resource heritage protected at Buffalo National River, according to Cassie Branstetter, Branch Chief of Interpretation, Buffalo National River.

Like all caves in Buffalo National River, Fitton Cave currently is closed to the public due to White Nose Syndrome, a deadly fungus that can kill bats and be spread by people entering and exiting caves.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge about those who caused this damage.

Information can be submitted to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line and can be shared anonymously.

Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or visit www.nps.gov/ISB to submit a tip.