Buffalo National River hosts events celebrating its 50th anniversary

HARRISON, Ark. — The Buffalo National River is hosting a series of events to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The park will be celebrating the rich cultural and geological history of the area and the creation of the park. The events will be held from Feb. 25 to March 1.

The following activities are open to the public:

Feb. 25: Parker-Hickman Farmstead Virtual Tour at 6 p.m.

Discover almost 180 years of Ozark homesteading history with Ranger Kevin Middleton during this virtual event. You can watch the tour by clicking here, or on the Buffalo National River's Facebook page.

Feb. 26: Oral History StoryCorps Event

You can tell your story about your experience at Buffalo National River and become part of the park's history. Reserve a time slot to have your oral story recorded by emailing Lauren_ray@nps.gov. The recordings will take place at North Arkansas College in Harrison, Ar. To view an example, check out recordings by clicking here.

Feb 26: Geological History Talk

Take a walk through geologic time at Buffalo National River with Ranger Paige Preston to explore the history of the rocks of the Buffalo and how they came to rest so majestically here in Arkansas.

Make sure to wear weather-appropriate clothing and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Participants will meet at the Buffalo Point Boat Launce at 1 p.m.

Feb. 27: Beaver Jim Villines Homestead Tour

Join Kevin Middleton and the Buffalo National River Partners for an in-person outdoors guided tour of the Beaver Jim Villines Homestead. Participants can meet at Ponca Access at 10 a.m.



Feb. 27: Tribal Connections Presentation

You can learn about the current and historic tribal connections that shape the cultural history of Buffalo National River. The event will be held virtually via Teams Live at 3 p.m.



March 1: Virtual Event

Science Symposium. Scientists, researchers, and subject matter experts from across the country are coming together to present the latest discoveries pertaining to natural and cultural resources at Buffalo National River.

Speakers include scientists from The Osage Nation, U.S. Geological Survey, Cave Research Foundation, Arkansas Water Resource Center, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and more. Click here for a complete schedule of speakers. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. via Teams Live.