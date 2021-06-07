One dead, several flown to hospital from Buffalo River on Saturday

x
ST JOE, Ark. — According to the National Park Service, park rangers responded to multiple medical events on Saturday at the Buffalo National River.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, rangers were notified of an unresponsive man in the Margaret White area of the river. 

According to the release, 61-year-od Charles R. Harman and his son were floating when their canoe turned over. Harman was found unresponsive in the water due to a possible cardiac event.

Two National Park Service rangers arrived by boat approximately 40 minutes later, used an AED and administered three additional CPR cycles. Harman was loaded into a boat and floated to an ambulance crew. 

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Harman was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, park rangers were informed of a 51-year-old man with a broken hip on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail. 

Park Rangers evaluated the injury and helped carry the man to the river where he was floated downstream to an ambulance. He was later transported to a hospital by helicopter.

A 44-year-old man also experienced a medical emergency on while floating on the river that day. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Park rangers urge visitors to self-assess before strenuous activity and take proper safety precautions, such as wearing a life jacket, while recreating at Buffalo National River. 

There are inherent risks involved in recreating at a wild river, even when conditions seem optimal. To report an emergency, please dial 911 or call Buffalo National River’s 24-hour dispatch center at 1-888-692-1162.

