Buckin' at the Ranch underway in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — More than a thousand people gathered in Prairie Grove Friday (July 17) for the first night of the Buckin' at the Ranch riding event.

After the Rodeo of the Ozarks was canceled, coordinator Nathan Ogden said they went back to the drawing board to come up with a way to bring PBR to Northwest Arkansas this summer.

The shoots opened and the bulls bucked but it was just a little bit different than years past. For the first time ever fans ditched the stadium and headed out to Ogden Ranch in Prairie Grove for Buckin’ at the Ranch.

Coordinators say after lots of planning, the Arkansas Department of Health approved the event.

All venue employees will have their temperatures checked daily and the shoots will be sanitized after each round.

Box seating is available for groups spaced six feet apart and lines will be drawn for those who opt to bring a lawn chair and sit on the grass.

Bleacher seats will skip every other row to maintain proper social distancing.

Face masks will be required when walking around the venue or when social distancing isn’t possible, but once you take your seat masks can be removed.

At 66% capacity, there’s room to spread out for a little more than 2,900 people.

Rodeo goers also have the option to stay in their vehicles and tune into the event on the radio.

There is plenty of food and even a mechanical bull. The event continues Saturday (July 18) night with more bull riding and music to cap off the evening.