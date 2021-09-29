Brush fire overcomes River Valley man, leading to his death

A woman says her husband died while fighting a brush fire at their rural River Valley home.

HUNTINGTON, Ark. — A River Valley man is dead after being overcome by a brushfire, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

Sebastian County dispatchers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, from Denna Strickland at a home on East Highway 252 in Huntington.

Denna told police that she and her husband, 62-year-old Preston Strickland, had been out earlier in the day brush hogging.

After taking a rest inside, Denna told investigators that she smelt smoke and walked outside to find her husband trying to put out a fire with a tarp. She says Preston told her to go hook up the water hose and that by the time she returned with the hose, Denna had lost her husband in the smoke and flames. A short time later, Denna found her husband lying down in the yard burned and unresponsive. She told police she tried CPR but was unsuccessful in her attempts.

Denna continued to try and put out the fire and called 911.

Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, Preston was pronounced dead.

His body has been taken to a local funeral home.

Parts of the River Valley have been under a burn ban for nearly a week. Sebastian County Emergency Management stresses that no unnecessary fires should be set while the county remains under dry conditions.