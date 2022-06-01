Broadband CEO: Arkansas far ahead of other states with expansion investments

Morse said Arkansas is well ahead of surrounding states when it comes to investing in high-speed Internet fiber expansion.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Alan Morse, CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, a regional telecom, and broadband provider, said Arkansas is well ahead of surrounding states when it comes to investing in high-speed Internet fiber expansion.

Ritter has operations in over 100 communities across a four-state footprint, including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. Morse said The Natural State has been smart in investing federal money into broadband deployment across rural Arkansas since the COVID-19 pandemic first brought a tranche of funding to the state.

“I give kudos to Governor Hutchinson and his team, and also the Arkansas legislature for the speed with which they jumped on the availability of those funds and got them deployed. Arkansas was really one of the first states in the country to make use of the CARES Act funds that came out in 2020, and then subsequently the funds that came out in 2021.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.