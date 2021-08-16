Brightwater to host pop-up food truck event to raise scholarship funds

Brightwater will host the two-day pop-up event to sell baked goods and raise scholarship funds for Brightwater students.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food will be hosting a two-day pop-up food truck event to sell baked items and raise scholarship funds for the center's students.

The food truck pop-up event will begin Friday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. located at 801 SE 8 Street in Bentonville.

The previous owner of European Bakery, La Maison de Tartes, and Brightwater Chef Instructor Vince Pianalto will be creating menu items for the event.

Pianalto's menu items will feature dishes from La Maison de Tartes, which was located in Fayetteville and closed in 2008, including various breads, brioches, sweet tarts, scones, savory tarts and croissants.

The Brightwater Center is the culinary school of NWACC located in Bentonville, which teaches students artisanal food, culinary arts, butchery, pastry, baking and beverage management. The school also offers students exclusive courses focused on culinary nutrition, food waste reduction and food security.