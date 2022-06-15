ARDOT bridge project impacting Siloam Springs residents, businesses

Some Siloam Springs residents and business owners say they fear improvements and additions to the Illinois River Bridge on Highway 59.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Some Siloam Springs residents and business owners say they are frustrated and fear improvements and additions to the Illinois River Bridge on Highway 59 will cut through or completely remove their homes and businesses.

Siloam Springs residents who spoke with 5NEWS say the Illinois River Bridge on Highway 59 needs to be repaired, but not at their expense.

The main thing those residents say what they want to get across is they want to be heard and their voices considered. However, as of now, they don't feel like that's happening.

Myers General Store Owner Jacqueline Myers says owning a store has always been a dream of hers. A dream that might be short-lived because of this project.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is planning to make repairs to the Illinois River Bridge on Highway 59, cutting through her front porch— with construction expected to block parts of the area.

“It’s impacting the revenue of my store,” Myers said.

For Melanie Taylor and her husband’s business Illinois River RV And Campground, this could take out their entire business.

“For this all to be gone is very devastating,” Taylor said.

"We're not happy," said farmer Matt Goforth. “We're pretty upset about it."

Goforth is a fifth-generation farmer who has tended to a barn that’s been with his family for nearly 110 years.

“Built it in 1913,” Goforth said. “So, there’s a lot of sentimental value there.”

This project would cut through his barn, ending the family tradition.

“It’s disappointing,” Goforth said.

This plan to rebuild the Illinois River Bridge on Highway 59 has been in the works for more than a year.

ARDOT encourages everyone to show up at next week’s public hearing on June 23 at the Holiday Inn in Siloam Springs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

