Bridge issues continue for residents in Washington County

With a gravel and culvert bridge in place, flooding issues continue to cause issues for residents who say they were promised asphalt roadways over 20 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Residents say issues continue after the demolition of a bridge never used in Washington County.

In April, bridge remediation work began at the intersection of Parker Branch Road and Wyola Road just south of Westfork.

"When I first came into office we inspected the open road projects that we had as a county ... upon those inspections and analyzations we knew immediately we had a problem with this particular project," said Patrick Deakins, a Washington County judge.

Judge Deakins said the bridge in Brentwood is about a year old and was never in service. The main design problem was the bridge stood too tall for the surrounding roads.

“We have half a million dollars into this project at this point to take this down. we're going to be able to salvage the bridge footings and be able to use those in our remediation project, but I would estimate a sunk cost of $400,000 to the taxpayers of Washington County," Deakins said.

"$497,000 and a half year later— I don't think this is progress. I think this is actually moving backward," said resident Kirk Goad.

Promised a cost-effective solution, residents are concerned about the new bridge put into place. Kirk Goad and Melvin Stanley live off of Parker Branch Road and explained that waterways and springs nearby impact their roadways.

"The water had come down, but all the trash was out here in the road. And you could clearly see it. It was probably it was at least two feet deep out here on the road," Melvin Stanley said.

They say the gravel and culvert bridge becomes impassible during flooding with ruts in the roadway, which wasn't an issue for the low-water crossing in place previously. They say the damage extends past the bridge as gravel is washed out across Parker Branch Road.

"They bring graders out here and patch up what's been damaged, but it doesn't seem to be cost-effective," Stanley explained.

Through the years, the residents say they've been promised that their gravel roadways would be made asphalt.

"I was told by a greater supervisor that Parker Branch here the extension of it would be finished in the five-year plan. Well, that was 20 years ago," Stanley said. "Two years and all this money ... and we're right back where we were."

5NEWS reached out to Washington County for an update on their work in the area but we have not heard back yet.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device