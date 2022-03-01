Stand-up Comedian Brian Regan coming to the Walton Arts Center this Summer

Brian Regan's new special, “On The Rocks,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stand-up comedian Brian Regan is coming to the Walton Arts Center on June 12, 2022.

Regan distinguishes himself as one of the premier comedians in the country. His new special, “On The Rocks,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tickets will go n sale to the public on March 4 at 10 a.m. and prices will range from $59.50 to 64.75 plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, by visiting waltonartscenter.org, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Walton Arts Center Box hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.