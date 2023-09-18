Arkansas Razorback outdoor beer festival held this weekend

The festival had over 10 different breweries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first-ever Arkansas Razorback outdoor beer festival took place in Fayetteville on Sunday, Sept. 17, ahead of the Razorback soccer match against Grand Canyon.

It's called Brew Pig Sooie and is hosted by the Arkansas Razorbacks. For $30 fans were able to gain entrance to the festival and have access to over 10 breweries, enjoy food, live DJ and get a ticket to the soccer game.

"It's a college town. Trying to lift everyone up after yesterday's loss. I'm sure everyone could use a cold beer right now," said Jason Jalihal with Flyway Brewery.

The festival took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

